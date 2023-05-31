CrowdStrike: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $491,000.
The cloud-based security company posted revenue of $692.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $677.3 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, CrowdStrike expects its per-share earnings to range from 54 cents to 57 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $717.2 million to $727.4 million for the fiscal second quarter.
CrowdStrike expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.32 to $2.43 per share, with revenue ranging from $3 billion to $3.04 billion.
