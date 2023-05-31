Donaldson: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS — MINNEAPOLIS — Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $93.7 million.
The maker of filtration systems posted revenue of $875.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $871.5 million.
Donaldson expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.06 per share.
