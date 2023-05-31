NCino: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WILMINGTON, N.C. — WILMINGTON, N.C. — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.2 million in its fiscal first quarter. The Wilmington, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $113.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $112.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, nCino expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 8 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $114 million to $115.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

NCino expects full-year earnings in the range of 37 cents to 40 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $474 million to $478.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCNO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCNO

GiftOutline Gift Article