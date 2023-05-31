NCino: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. — WILMINGTON, N.C. — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The company posted revenue of $113.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $112.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, nCino expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 8 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $114 million to $115.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.
NCino expects full-year earnings in the range of 37 cents to 40 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $474 million to $478.5 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCNO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCNO