NetApp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — NetApp Inc. (NTAP) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $245 million. The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.54 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The data storage company posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.54 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.27 billion, or $5.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, NetApp expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.10. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.34.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.65 to $5.85 per share.

