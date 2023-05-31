NetApp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — NetApp Inc. (NTAP) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $245 million.
The data storage company posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.54 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.27 billion, or $5.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.36 billion.
For the current quarter ending in July, NetApp expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.10. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.34.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.65 to $5.85 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTAP