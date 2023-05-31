Nordstrom: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE — SEATTLE — Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $205 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The department store operator posted revenue of $3.18 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.11 billion.
Nordstrom expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2.20 per share.
