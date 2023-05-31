The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Phreesia: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 31, 2023 at 4:09 p.m. EDT

WILMINGTON, Del. — WILMINGTON, Del. — Phreesia Inc. (PHR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 80 cents per share.

The developer of health care software posted revenue of $83.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $80.6 million.

Phreesia expects full-year revenue in the range of $353 million to $356 million.

