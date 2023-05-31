Pure Storage: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $67.4 million in its fiscal first quarter. The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The data storage company posted revenue of $589.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $560.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Pure Storage said it expects revenue in the range of $680 million.

