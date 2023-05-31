PVH: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — PVH Corp. (PVH) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $136 million.
The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.13 billion.
PVH expects full-year earnings to be $10 per share.
