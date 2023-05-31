Salesforce.com: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $199 million. On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.69 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The customer-management software developer posted revenue of $8.25 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.17 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Salesforce.com expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.89 to $1.90. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.27.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $8.51 billion to $8.53 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $8.06 billion.

Salesforce.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.41 to $7.43 per share, with revenue ranging from $34.5 billion to $34.7 billion.

