Veeva: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. — Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $131.5 million.
The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry posted revenue of $526.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $515.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, Veeva expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.12 to $1.13.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $580 million to $582 million for the fiscal second quarter.
Veeva expects full-year earnings to be $4.59 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.37 billion.
