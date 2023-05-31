Victoria's Secret: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $725,000.
The retailer of lingerie, pajamas and beauty products posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.
For the current quarter ending in July, Victoria’s Secret expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 40 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.52 billion for the fiscal second quarter.
Victoria’s Secret expects full-year revenue of $6.34 billion.
