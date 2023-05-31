Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When was the last time the Belgians rescued large numbers of Americans — or anybody? Well, they just did, sort of. Last week, Belgium’s Data Protection Authority ruled that the country must stop sharing the private financial information of Americans living in Belgium with the US Internal Revenue Service. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight If that news item was below your radar, you’re probably not one of the estimated 7 million Americans living outside the US, and certainly not one of the million or so “accidental Americans.” That term refers to people who have almost no connection to the US, and often don’t even speak English, but somehow fell into US citizenship — usually because mom happened to be in the US when they were born.

What most Americans stateside don’t know is that the US is unique in the way it torments its own expats — including those accidental Americans — with tax and compliance burdens. It is the only major country that taxes its citizens even if they permanently live abroad. Only Eritrea, a repressive dictatorship in the Horn of Africa, has something vaguely similar, a “diaspora tax” of 2% on emigres. As they say, you are the company you keep.

The problem with America’s citizenship-based taxation isn’t necessarily that expats are double-taxed — first in their country of residence, then again in the US. They can subtract the taxes they pay to their host countries on their American returns, so many expats don’t actually owe anything to the IRS.

But US expats still face filing and compliance burdens that are considered among the most onerous in the world. They must also fear draconian penalties even for innocent mistakes. For example, Americans with “foreign” financial accounts — that is, those needed for ordinary life in their host country — must report those to a part of the US Treasury Department called — wait for it — the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. In effect, the US criminalizes living abroad.

Overseas Americans also have to file multiple other information returns, depending on what they own, whom they marry and so forth. If they happen to have a “foreign” mutual fund — perhaps because their overseas employer put it by default in a retirement account — they must fill out the dreaded Form 8621, which tax accountants consider insuperable and indeed sadistic.

This unique feature of basing taxation on citizenship rather than residence also means that whenever the US (like any other country) wants to go after domestic tax dodgers, it ends up ensnaring ordinary and law-abiding Americans overseas. That’s what happened with the Obama-era Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, which forces non-US banks and brokers to report the financial information of US citizens and Green Card holders to the IRS.

Because that obligation is costly and difficult for the banks, many increasingly refuse to serve American citizens altogether. This means some Americans — including dual citizens who’ve lived in their country of choice for decades — find themselves locked out of run-of-the-mill financial services.

If US expats had political representation as a group, their travails would be a major scandal in American politics. But they don’t. Accidental Americans, who by definition never lived stateside as adults and often don’t even have Social Security Numbers, can’t vote in the US. And even expats who are registered can only cast ballots in the last US state they lived in, even if they left decades ago. So expat voices are dispersed — and ignored.

With no path to change through the ballot box, the struggle is instead wending its way through the courts, in America and elsewhere. Earlier this year, the US Supreme Court ruled, sensibly, that penalties for non-willful failure to correctly report foreign accounts on the so-called FBAR form should be assessed per report, not per account on each report. The difference can be huge — the plaintiff in that case ended up owing $50,000, rather than the $2.72 million the government originally demanded.

Meanwhile, a team around Marc Zell, an Israeli-American lawyer based in Jerusalem, will later this year file a clutch of cases that attack the constitutionality of citizenship-based taxation as such. One of several arguments will be that the current rules amount to “invidious discrimination” of expats as a group.

Separately, Fabien Lehagre, president of the Association of Accidental Americans, is crowd-funding a multi-prong legal challenge against FATCA and citizenship-based taxation, with cases pending in France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and elsewhere in the European Union. He’s also behind the case that came before Belgium’s Data Protection Agency.

That agency found that the blanket data sharing required of Belgian banks by FATCA was “undifferentiated,” maximalist and disproportionate. Translated, this means that FATCA seeks too much private information about Americans that isn’t even relevant in sniffing out tax fraud. America’s extraterritorial laws therefore violate the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation.

Lehagre and other accidental Americans now hope that the Belgian decision will inspire other courts to follow. The best outcome would be that somebody, somewhere eventually declares America’s “Eritrea-plus” approach to taxing its own expats illegal.

But there’s another objective. As Zell, the lawyer in Jerusalem, points out, all these legal challenges are also meant to educate Americans at home about the unconscionable hassles their compatriots face just for living abroad. There’s simply no justification for this kind of blanket suspicion and discrimination of a life choice. Eventually, Congress, the Treasury and the IRS should admit that — and then join the rest of the world by switching to residence-based taxation.

