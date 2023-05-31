Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As ammunition in the fight against global warming, a short-haul flight ban in France amounts to little more than a Bastille Day sparkler. But it’s at least a weapon, one the US won’t manage to wield for the foreseeable future. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the name of cutting carbon emissions, France last week banned short-haul flights with viable rail alternatives. But the ban applies to a whopping total of three routes, affecting just 3% of the country’s mainland domestic flight emissions, by one estimate. Climate activists had asked for a ban on any trip with train alternatives that took up to four hours. The government gave them a 2.5-hour radius instead, along with heaps of exceptions. Critics have dismissed the move as just so much green window-dressing.

A similar, more robust ban in the US could have more impact, given how many short hops are busier than, say, the Paris-Nantes haul. But it is politically difficult to imagine such an idea achieving liftoff here. Complaints by destination towns and air carriers helped narrow France’s ban. The pushback would likely be far more ferocious in the US, with the right complaining of impinged freedoms and the left upset about the blow to union workers.

Even if the US miraculously found the political will for bans, it would confront the dearth of viable, clean alternatives to air travel in the US. The flights from Paris to the three ban-affected cities of Bordeaux, Lyon and Nantes each take about an hour, with high-speed rail alternatives that can take a little more than 2 hours. Once you account for all the time spent navigating airport travel and security, this works out to more than a fair trade. Ban or no, many French travelers already preferred the country’s fast, modern rail service.

Consider comparable trips in the US that are far busier, but have train alternatives relying on bridges and tunnels built in the days when exhausted donkeys pulled rickety carts over and through them. The technology hasn’t improved much. Going from Washington, DC, to Boston takes about an hour and a half by air. On a good day, Amtrak can get you there in about 7 hours. Life is too short.

That corridor is the busiest in the US, with more than 9 million passengers a year in an area accounting for 20% of US GDP. But it’s saddled with such decrepit bottlenecks as the 149-year-old Baltimore & Potomac Tunnel, the 113-year-old Portal North Bridge in New Jersey and the 113-year-old Hudson River tunnels to Manhattan. The Biden administration has dedicated $9 billion from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to upgrading the corridor. But current plans won’t be complete for at least a decade.

And that’s the crown jewel of American rail efficiency. The story is far worse in other parts of the country. The Los Angeles-to-San Francisco haul takes an hour and a half by air and roughly 10 hours by train. Chicago to St. Louis is an hour and 15 minutes by air and six hours by train. And so on.

There are glimmers of hope. Southern Florida’s private rail provider Brightline plans to open a service this year that will take passengers from Miami to Orlando in 3 hours, which isn’t terribly worse than the 1:10 it takes to travel by air, once you account for airport time sinks. Brightline will also soon begin building a high-speed rail service between Las Vegas and Southern California, which it says will take just 2 hours and 10 minutes, or about an hour longer than a flight and much quicker than driving. Another private venture, Texas Central, says it will offer a 90-minute Dallas-Houston trip, though the project’s timing is uncertain.

These are all welcome, but they aren’t enough. Global air travel emitted 1.65 billion tons of carbon dioxide in 2019, before the pandemic shut down air travel, or about 2.5% of total emissions.

Short-haul flights don’t emit as much carbon as long-haul flights, which will be difficult, if not impossible, to replace. But then every little bit helps. And if you expand the definition of “short haul” to include anything up to, say, 900 miles — encompassing the 400-mile DC-to-Boston stretch — then the carbon impact becomes far more substantial. A McKinsey study found flights of up to 599 miles accounted for more than 17% of global emissions.

As my colleague Lara Williams has written, flights of all lengths will get more expensive as the industry invests in reducing its emissions. Fast, reliable train travel will be an increasingly appealing alternative. The US must move much more quickly to make sure it actually exists. A low-emissions future — along with our ability to afford and psychologically endure travel — depends on it.

