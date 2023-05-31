JPMorgan executives blame each other over keeping Epstein, depositions show

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Current and former top executives at JPMorgan Chase have blamed one another for allowing convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to remain a client of the bank, according to sworn depositions and legal filings. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight JPMorgan chair and CEO Jamie Dimon said in a deposition last week that the bank’s general counsel at the time, Stephen M. Cutler, was ultimately responsible for deciding whether to retain Epstein’s accounts, which were worth hundreds of million of dollars. A transcript of Dimon’s deposition was released Wednesday to multiple news outlets, including The Washington Post.

But according to material read into the record during the questioning of Dimon, Cutler in his own May 24 deposition said the two executives who led JPMorgan’s asset and wealth management division, Jes Staley and Mary Erdoes, were responsible for removing Epstein. And Erdoes in her deposition in March said the bank retained Epstein because Staley vouched for him.

Advertisement

The U.S. Virgin Islands is suing JPMorgan, arguing that in doing business with Epstein, the bank facilitated his operation of a sprawling child sex-trafficking ring.

JPMorgan has rejected the allegations as meritless and expressed regret for its past association with Epstein. “Had the Firm believed he was engaged in an ongoing sex trafficking operation, Epstein would not have been retained,” JPMorgan spokeswoman Patricia Wexler said in a statement.

The bank, in turn, has sued Staley, accusing him of acting on his own to advance Epstein’s interests. Staley has denied those claims, and in legal filings he has argued that JPMorgan is trying to “deflect blame” onto him.

Cutler, Erdoes, Staley and Dimon himself, all had the authority to act unilaterally to remove Epstein, Dimon said in his deposition.

Advertisement

Dimon said he was not familiar with Epstein — a prominent JPMorgan client, a money manager for other clients and a figure who attempted to solicit new business for the bank — “until the stories [about his trafficking ring] broke sometime in 2019.”

That year, Epstein was arrested on federal charges of child sex trafficking. He died in prison days after his arrest. A New York medical examiner ruled the death a suicide.

Asked whether he thought the bank owed Epstein’s victims an apology, Dimon said that he “wouldn’t mind” giving a personal apology, but that he believes the bank committed no crime and should not be held responsible for Epstein’s actions.

“Any potential thing, what little role that we could have eased it or helped catch it quicker or something like that, or get it to law enforcement quicker or get law enforcement to react to it quicker … I would apologize to them for that,” Dimon said.

Advertisement

When a bank has ties to someone accused of wrongdoing, it raises questions about accountability, said Eric Chaffee, a professor at the University of Toledo College of Law.

“Hindsight is 20/20, but there were a lot of red flags,” Chaffee said. “When that happens, you can end up with people pointing fingers.”

A transcript of a March 15 deposition given by Erdoes showed she had been alerted at least six times between 2006 and 2013 of the financier’s criminal or civil legal trouble for sex crimes. She had also been informed as early as 2006 that JPMorgan flagged suspicious activity on his accounts.

Officials from the U.S. Virgin Islands and attorneys for his victims claim the bank was complicit in funding Epstein’s long history of abuse and child sex trafficking. A complaint filed last month by the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned a private island and gaudy mansion, cites Erdoes’s deposition as evidence that JPMorgan knew of accusations against Epstein years before the bank severed ties with him.

Advertisement

“What has become clear is that Epstein could not have run his sex trafficking operation without the valuable assistance of JP Morgan Chase,” Bradley Edwards, an attorney for Epstein’s victims, said in a statement to The Post. “Conveniently, each banker points a finger at the other, claiming this hot potato was someone else’s fault. Regardless how unbelievable the finger-pointing or purported lack of knowledge is, responsibility rests with the bank.”

Dimon in his nine-hour deposition said JPMorgan had knowledge of suspicious activity by Epstein as early as 2007, though other records referenced in legal filings and depositions show some senior bank executives were informed a year before.

In 2011, Cutler, a former Securities and Exchange Commission attorney who left JPMorgan in 2018, wrote in an email to Staley, Erdoes and two other executives that the bank should end its relationship with Epstein.

Advertisement

“This is not an honorable person in any way. He should not be a client,” wrote Cutler, who did not respond to a request for comment.

Epstein remained a JPMorgan client until 2013, when Erdoes ended the bank’s relationship with him at a meeting at his New York mansion, she said in her March deposition. The bank identified Epstein’s routine and massive cash withdrawals — transactions it had known about for seven years — as the reason for terminating the relationship, she said.

Since Dimon became CEO in 2006, JPMorgan has become the largest non-state-owned bank in the world, according to S&P Global, and Dimon has become one of the most high-profile figures in the financial industry. In an interview published earlier Friday with Bloomberg, he alluded to an interest in political office.

“I love my country, and maybe one day I’ll serve my country in one capacity or another,” he said, when asked about electoral interest.

GiftOutline Gift Article