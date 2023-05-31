Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Did the Bank of England and other officials pressure banks to fiddle Libor during the 2008 crisis? Your answer might be: “At this point, who cares?” But the question of how financial authorities can and should act when banks are on the brink of failure remains as relevant as ever: Just ask Credit Suisse Group AG and the holders of its wiped-out junior bonds.

When economies are threatened by financial meltdowns, we want and need Someone to Do Something. Inevitably, governments, regulators and central bankers have a lot of discretion when working for the greater good. Authorities are the firefighters and not the arsonists, in the words of Swiss finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter on Friday. But that doesn’t mean they can do whatever they like: There are conflicts to resolve between rules and contracts, ideas of natural justice, and a need to acknowledge political realities.

The crucial thing is that authority is exercised accountably. That means overseers need to be honest about what they knew, what judgements they made and why they took the actions they did. Perfect decisions are unlikely, and that’s fine: We should be forgiving of errors made during times of crisis. But authorities need to be open and willing to adjust policies, wherever necessary and whenever possible. It is a lack of transparency that connects the Credit Suisse case with the Libor scandals, in my view.

Advertisement

The Libor debacle is a mess in part because Libor itself was deeply flawed and too shoddy a foundation for all that was built upon it. It was a set of interest rates for different currencies and maturities based on what banks estimated they might pay to borrow from each other. It was unregulated, had weak governance, and the numbers were rarely based on actual trades. Nevertheless, the suite of borrowing costs became hugely important in all kinds of loans and derivatives.

When Libor rates shot higher as markets seized up in 2008, they both signaled and propagated stress through markets. Central banks naturally wanted them lower, and it seems very likely — from evidence accumulated over the years since — that in the UK, officials encouraged banks to lower their estimates in response to, and in return for, liquidity pumped into the system.

It’s arguable whether such efforts were effective – banks still had to be bailed out – but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a reasonable thing to try. However, the Bank of England has always obfuscated its role. That allowed one idea of manipulation, which was directly relevant to the crisis, to become conflated with other, smaller manipulations for profit done at other times that were nothing to do with the crisis.

Advertisement

Traders involved in the latter were among the few people criminally convicted in the hunt for villains after 2008. It turns out they were probably never guilty of anything because there weren’t rules against influencing Libor – or at the least that is how the US Court of Appeals viewed it last year. Central banks have discretion to try and push market rates around in a way that traders never do. But if officials had been more honest about how flawed Libor was at the time, those traders might never have been prosecuted.

In the case of Credit Suisse, the Swiss regulator and government wanted to wipe out $17 billion of its junior debt to help prop up the failing bank’s balance sheet. It was suffering a run on its deposits — had it opened for business as usual with no weekend intervention, it would soon have run out of liquid assets and gone bust.

The junior bonds, also known as Cocos, were eradicated as part of a series of moves to halt a potentially chaotic and economically damaging collapse. That class of debt was designed to be used in precisely this way. And yet the situation has become a mess, with unhappy investors suing for compensation. The actions taken weren’t simple, and some outcomes seem potentially unfair. But the Swiss authorities have been reluctant to honestly explain what they did and why.

Advertisement

Put simply, the bonds were zeroed to help convince UBS Group AG to rescue its rival through a takeover, by giving it a big financial cushion against any losses from cleaning up Credit Suisse’s business. And the government seems to have reverse engineered an emergency law to make this possible.

That isn’t necessarily wrong: It’s part of the discretion authorities exercise in emergencies. However, the politics of lots of local retail investors owning Credit Suisse stock, as well as some big important clients of Switzerland Inc., was likely a big reason for shareholders getting a nominal payout in UBS stock as part of the deal while junior bondholders got nothing. That’s where the natural sense of unfairness arises.

There are real, practical incentives to balance here, as there always are. Swiss retail shareholders would almost certainly have voted against the government in the next election if they had suffered a total loss. Also, seeing all Saudi Arabian wealth assets, for example, get moved to another country’s banks would be very painful for one of Switzerland’s core industries. Having UBS refuse to do a deal because the potential costs were too high would just have left the Swiss central bank and financial regulator with a major systemic meltdown to tackle.

Advertisement

None of these considerations are bad, but they should be capable of bearing scrutiny. Perhaps the bondholders deserve to get something back, either simply because shareholders did, or because UBS has been handed too much compensation for its rescue role. It will be fought over in court and that’s fine.

But it would be quicker, cheaper and easier to settle if authorities were less resistant to explaining themselves. In the UK, the Libor scandal is the subject of a forthcoming book that has inspired recent questions in parliament 15 years – 15 years! – after the fact. As American litigator Louis Brandeis wrote in Harper’s Weekly in 1913: “Publicity is justly commended as a remedy for social and industrial diseases. Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants; electric light the most efficient policeman.”

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Advertisement

• Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Libor Was Made Up Anyway

• UBS’s Sweet Credit Suisse Deal Gets Even Sweeter: Paul J. Davies

• European Bank Debt Shakes Off Swiss Hangover: Marcus Ashworth

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Paul J. Davies is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering banking and finance. Previously, he was a reporter for the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article