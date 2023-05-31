Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The US government doesn’t have a great track record on keeping up with emerging technology — see Washington’s stumbling attempts to oversee social media. The complex new field of artificial intelligence, which has already captured imaginations with ChatGPT, raises legal, national security and civil rights concerns already drawing the interest of would-be government regulators. Even ChatGPT creator Sam Altman came out in favor of “regulatory intervention by governments” to “mitigate the risks” of AI. But if the need to regulate AI is clear, the question of who should do it, and how, is far from obvious.

1. Do any US regulations apply to AI currently?

Some do, on a piecemeal basis. The Federal Trade Commission says existing antitrust laws can promote fair competition among AI developers and existing advertising laws can be used to punish exaggerated claims about what AI-based products can do. The Department of Health and Human Services says it can regulate AI applications that “result in discriminatory outcomes” or involve the exchange of health information. The Justice Department warned that companies that sell algorithms to screen potential tenants are liable under the Fair Housing Act if they discriminate against Black applicants. But no single agency, nor any specific law, governs AI in a holistic way. The National AI Advisory Committee, a group of experts established by a 2020 law, recommended in April that President Joe Biden designate a coordinator to oversee his administration’s approach to the technology.

2. Has Biden taken action?

On designating a coordinator, not yet. In October, the White House released an AI Bill of Rights to influence the development and use of the technology. It’s asking Americans to weigh in on which AI issues the government should pursue.

3. Which agency might take charge?

The Commerce Department, which calls itself “the voice of business in the federal government,” is taking steps toward regulating AI. Its telecommunications group is asking the public for advice on how to minimize the harms of the technology in specific sectors, including in health care and employment. In January, Commerce Department scientists proposed voluntary standards for organizations designing or deploying AI.

4. Where do things stand in Congress?

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is laying the groundwork for legislation to regulate AI. Under a framework he shared in April, new AI technologies could be released only after testing by independent experts. Congressional committees have held hearings on AI issues including artists’ concerns about how the technology might be used. Among bills proposed by some senators, one would prohibit the US government from using an automated system to launch a nuclear weapon without human input; another would require that AI-generated images in political ads be clearly labeled.

5. What’s happening on the state level?

Generally speaking, state officials are working faster than national leaders in applying limits to AI, particularly with regard to civil rights. In California, policymakers are writing requirements to tackle racial bias in the algorithms employers use to filter job applicants. New York is rolling out similar rules for automated hiring tools. In Connecticut, under a bill that passed the state Senate, government officials would have to verify if a new AI system puts women at a disadvantage before it can be used. As of mid-May, at least 163 measures mentioning AI had been introduced in 34 states and the District of Columbia in the most recent legislative session, according to Bloomberg Government. New York and Virginia have the most pending bills that reference AI.

6. How are other countries approaching this task?

Leaders of the G-7, which includes the US, agreed in May to work together on an AI governance system that achieves “our common vision and goal of trustworthy AI, in line with our shared democratic values.” The European Union is debating a proposal that would regulate the use of AI in everything from law enforcement to critical infrastructure. But EU lawmakers want more. They have proposed requiring companies that create “foundational models” — AI systems that can be adapted to many applications — to produce risk assessments.

7. Why does AI need regulating, anyway?

Americans are already using AI to write speeches, plan workouts and (sometimes incorrectly) answer questions on professional exams. Other uses of AI have had broad consequences. A fake AI photo of an explosion near the Pentagon spread on social media, briefly pushing US stocks lower. Scammers are using AI to impersonate distressed grandchildren and con older Americans out of thousands of dollars. And child predators are exploiting generative AI technologies to share falsified child sexual abuse material online. “We have seen a really rapid advancement in capabilities of large language models and other foundation models that both can do a lot of things but also pose the potential for serious harm if misused,” said Daniel Ho, a Stanford University professor who studies AI.

--With assistance from Jillian Deutsch.

