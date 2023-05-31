Debt ceiling deal: What’s in the bill to raise the debt limit?

Cuts IRS funding

Sparing most domestic programs from cuts required the Biden administration to agree to pare back roughly $20 billion of the $80 billion Congress approved last year for an expansion of the IRS. That agreement does not appear in the text of the bill released Sunday night, but lawmakers from both parties suggested they had agreed for it to be implemented as part of the appropriations process.

The original $80 billion was included in the Inflation Reduction Act, Biden’s signature 2022 economic law, to help pay for climate and health-care spending. While the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the expansion would increase revenue by $240 billion by allowing the IRS to step up enforcement, conservatives have argued it would unleash tens of thousands of new auditors on Americans. The IRS has said it plans to raise audit rates back to 2011 levels for only wealthy taxpayers.