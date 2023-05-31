Debt ceiling deal: What’s in the bill to raise the debt limit?

Biden can point to a deal that, at least temporarily, frees him from the headache of the debt ceiling, while staving off Republican demands for steep cuts to domestic spending. McCarthy gets a deal that curtails federal spending and increases some work requirements on federal aid programs, such as food stamps.
The House is expected to vote on the legislation on Wednesday, followed by the Senate, ahead of a June 5 deadline, when the government faces default.
Here’s what’s in — and out — of the deal.
Suspends the debt ceiling until 2025
The agreement suspends the debt ceiling until 2025, after the next presidential election. This was a top priority of the administration, which will be grateful to move past the messy fight over the debt limit that has provoked substantial criticism even among fellow Democrats.
The administration has been furious with the brinkmanship over the debt limit for months, believing McCarthy recklessly took the nation’s economy hostage to push through conservative changes to the federal government. If it passes, the deal will ensure the GOP won’t have another chance at debt ceiling negotiations until the next session of Congress. Democrats will try to win back control of the House in 2024, although if they don’t — and Biden wins a second term — the nation could face a similar standoff two years from now.
Keeps funding for most domestic programs
The biggest sticking point in negotiations has been funding levels for part of the federal budget — separate from Social Security and Medicare — that funds hundreds of domestic programs, such as scientific research, rental aid and nutritional assistance for mothers.
McCarthy pushed for substantial cuts to these programs because he wanted to bring down federal spending while increasing funding for the military and veterans affairs. Ultimately, the White House agreed to an inflation-adjusted reduction in direct spending on these kinds of programs — mitigated by redirecting funds from other areas, such as the money clawed back from an expansion in the IRS budget that was approved last year. Spending on these domestic programs will fall by $1 billion from this year to next and rise by 1 percent in 2025, said a White House official who briefed reporters Sunday night on the condition of anonymity to candidly discuss the budget agreement.
The GOP’s negotiating position originally would have meant cuts to these programs of about 8 or 12 percent, which would have undermined key aspects and made the deal very difficult for the White House to sell to Democratic members of Congress. The near-freeze is far closer to a typical federal spending deal during divided government, even if it’s not what Democrats would prefer.
Cuts IRS funding
Sparing most domestic programs from cuts required the Biden administration to agree to pare back roughly $20 billion of the $80 billion Congress approved last year for an expansion of the IRS. That agreement does not appear in the text of the bill released Sunday night, but lawmakers from both parties suggested they had agreed for it to be implemented as part of the appropriations process.
The original $80 billion was included in the Inflation Reduction Act, Biden’s signature 2022 economic law, to help pay for climate and health-care spending. While the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the expansion would increase revenue by $240 billion by allowing the IRS to step up enforcement, conservatives have argued it would unleash tens of thousands of new auditors on Americans. The IRS has said it plans to raise audit rates back to 2011 levels for only wealthy taxpayers.
Still, the White House official briefing reporters Sunday night said the measure would have little effect on the IRS’s expansion plans in the short term. The additional funding approved for the IRS in 2022 was meant to last 10 years, after which the tax collector would have to come back to Congress for more money to upgrade systems and services. The debt ceiling deal may force that request to happen in eight years instead of at the end of a decade, the White House official said.
Slight increase for the military and veterans affairs
The deal meets the requests in Biden’s budget to increase spending for the military and veterans affairs in line with inflation.
The White House initially proposed to freeze spending on these programs to accommodate the GOP’s request to restrict spending overall. But House Republicans rejected that proposal. Negotiators ultimately agreed to slight boosts in funding for both, exempting them from the inflation-adjusted cuts for the domestic programs. They will grow in line with what Biden requested in his budget.
New work requirements for SNAP
Some recipients of federal food stamps and family welfare benefits will have new work requirements.
Republicans had pushed for sweeping changes to those programs and to Medicaid, the health insurance program. The deal does not include additional work requirements for Medicaid.
While the precise details were not clear, the deal raises the age at which adults will be required to work to receive food stamps from 50 to 54. For example, a 52-year-old woman currently receiving food stamps without having to work 20 hours per week may have to do so under the agreement. While the deal will also make it easier for the homeless and veterans to get food stamps, the administration projects that the debt ceiling agreement overall will lead to fewer people on food stamps facing work requirements, the White House official who briefed reporters said. These changes are set to expire in 2030.
The changes to the family welfare benefits program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, will require states to ensure that a higher percentage of their welfare beneficiaries are working, but not as dramatically as Republicans had sought.
Major natural gas pipeline in West Virginia
The deal would expedite a major natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia that has long been championed by Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.).
The Mountain Valley Pipeline, which has been strongly opposed by environmental groups, would transport Appalachian shale gas about 300 miles from West Virginia to Virginia. The company has said it would carry 2 billion cubic feet of gas a day to help support domestic energy and liquefied natural gas, but environmental advocates say the project would impact hundreds of streams, wetlands and several miles of national forest land.
The proposal backed by Biden and McCarthy says federal agencies “shall issue all permits and verifications necessary” within 21 days of the legislation’s enactment to complete the pipeline’s construction. The provision was revealed only Sunday night, after the legislative text became available.
Resume student debt payments
The deal would codify into law the administration’s earlier announcement that it won’t extend a pause on student loan payments past this summer. But Republicans did not succeed in blocking the White House’s plan to cancel student loan debt for many borrowers, which is now being reviewed by the Supreme Court.
Marianna Sotomayor contributed to this report.
