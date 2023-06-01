Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Even with the US facing a striking array of national-security challenges, a noisy group of lawmakers is threatening to curtail one of the government’s most effective overseas surveillance programs. If they succeed, they could be putting the entire country at risk. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Since 2008, the National Security Agency has used an authority known as Section 702 to collect the digital communications of foreigners located outside the US who are believed to possess intelligence information. Officials say the program has helped the US track and kill terrorist leaders, collect vital intelligence on adversaries, and thwart potential cyberattacks on businesses and critical infrastructure. Numerous independent reviews have confirmed the program’s value over the years. The White House recently called it a “cornerstone” of national security.

Yet a coalition of privacy advocates and FBI-bashing conservatives has now vowed to block or delay the reauthorization of Section 702, which is scheduled to expire at the end of the year. Although users are expressly prohibited from snooping on the communications of Americans, critics charge that they can gain “backdoor” access to such information if a US person has been in contact with foreigners targeted by the program. They allege further that the FBI has used this information to conduct politically motivated investigations.

At first glance, the critics have a case. They point to the FBI’s disclosure that its agents invoked Section 702 to conduct 3.4 million warrantless queries in 2021 for data on US persons. Last April, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which oversees the program, found at least 278,000 cases in which the FBI violated its own rules for accessing the databases in the course of domestic probes. It also found that some of the targets included people arrested at Black Lives Matter protests and at the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

A closer look at the evidence, however, shows that these charges are less than meets the eye. More than half of those queries run in 2021 were aimed at identifying possible US-based victims of a single Russian cyberattack and warning them of the breach. Similarly, the FBI’s queries targeting domestic rioters at BLM and the Capitol, even if handled poorly, had a legitimate national-security purpose: determining whether the instigators received help from foreign powers. To its credit, the Justice Department has also taken steps to tighten rules governing the use of foreign-surveillance databases and reduce the frequency with which domestic law-enforcement officials attempt to access them. In 2022, the FBI conducted about 120,000 Section 702 queries, down more than 95% from the previous year.

Congress surely has a responsibility to defend Americans’ privacy. Yet the very specificity of these disclosures is evidence that previous reforms are working. By requiring more transparency, lawmakers have helped ensure that users of Section 702 are accountable, that agencies must defend their access to such data, and that any abuses are aired publicly and remedied.

As with any big government program, of course, it’s possible that Section 702 could be improved. For one thing, Congress could work with President Joe Biden’s administration to require that agents obtain additional approvals before using Section 702 in sensitive investigations and that agencies provide credible estimates of how many Americans have their data swept up. A broader warrant requirement to access the content of a US person’s communication in some cases might also be reasonable, should evidence of significant abuses emerge.

But simply canceling the program would be misguided and self-defeating. Even a temporary lapse would compromise the country’s ability to monitor terrorist threats, gather intelligence and mitigate cyberattacks. It’s no exaggeration to say that lives are in the balance.

