Bilibili: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI — Bilibili Inc. (BILI) on Thursday reported a loss of $91.7 million in its first quarter.
Bilibili expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.51 billion to $3.8 billion.
Bilibili shares have dropped 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 30% in the last 12 months.
