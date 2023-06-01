Broadcom Inc.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $3.48 billion. The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $8.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $10.32 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.13 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $8.73 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.71 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Broadcom Inc. said it expects revenue in the range of $8.85 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $8.76 billion.

Broadcom Inc. shares have risen 41% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed nearly 10%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $789.95, a rise of 38% in the last 12 months.

