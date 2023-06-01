Caleres Inc.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS — ST LOUIS — Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $34.7 million.
The footwear wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $662.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $698.1 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, Caleres Inc. expects its per-share earnings to range from 87 cents to 92 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share.
Caleres Inc. shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 39% in the last 12 months.
