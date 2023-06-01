Caleres Inc.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST LOUIS — ST LOUIS — Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $34.7 million. On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 97 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The footwear wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $662.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $698.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Caleres Inc. expects its per-share earnings to range from 87 cents to 92 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share.

Caleres Inc. shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 39% in the last 12 months.

