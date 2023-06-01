Dell Technologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas — ROUND ROCK, Texas — Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $578 million.
The computer and technology services provider posted revenue of $20.92 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.15 billion.
