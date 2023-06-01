Dollar General: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $514.4 million.
The discount retailer posted revenue of $9.34 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Twenty-two analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.47 billion.
