Elastic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Elastic NV (ESTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $46.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.
The software developer posted revenue of $279.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $277.2 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $236.2 million, or $2.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.07 billion.
For the current quarter ending in July, Elastic expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 12 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $283 million to $286 million for the fiscal first quarter.
Elastic expects full-year earnings in the range of 94 cents to $1.06 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion.
