Elastic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Elastic NV (ESTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $46.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $279.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $277.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $236.2 million, or $2.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.07 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Elastic expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 12 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $283 million to $286 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Elastic expects full-year earnings in the range of 94 cents to $1.06 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion.

