Hormel: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Minn. — Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $217.2 million.
The maker of Spam canned ham, Dinty Moore stew and other foods posted revenue of $2.98 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.06 billion.
Hormel expects full-year earnings to be $1.70 to $1.82 per share.
