Hormel: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 40 cents.

The maker of Spam canned ham, Dinty Moore stew and other foods posted revenue of $2.98 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.06 billion.