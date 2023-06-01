Macy's: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Macy’s Inc. (M) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $155 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 56 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $5.17 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.11 billion.

Macy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $3.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $22.8 billion to $23.2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

