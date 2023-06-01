Macy's: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Macy’s Inc. (M) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $155 million.
The department store operator posted revenue of $5.17 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.11 billion.
Macy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $3.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $22.8 billion to $23.2 billion.
