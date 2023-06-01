PagerDuty: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.2 million in its fiscal first quarter. The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $103.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, PagerDuty expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 11 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $103.5 million to $105.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

PagerDuty expects full-year earnings in the range of 60 cents to 65 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $425 million to $430 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PD

GiftOutline Gift Article