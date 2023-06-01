SentinelOne: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Thursday reported a loss of $106.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.
The cybersecurity provider posted revenue of $133.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $136.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, SentinelOne said it expects revenue in the range of $141 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $108.7 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $590 million to $600 million.
