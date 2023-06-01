SentinelOne: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Thursday reported a loss of $106.9 million in its fiscal first quarter. The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The cybersecurity provider posted revenue of $133.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $136.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, SentinelOne said it expects revenue in the range of $141 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $108.7 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $590 million to $600 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on S at https://www.zacks.com/ap/S

GiftOutline Gift Article