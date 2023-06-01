The Cooper Companies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN RAMON, Calif. — SAN RAMON, Calif. — The Cooper Companies (COO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $39.8 million. On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had profit of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $3.08 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.01 per share.

The surgical and contact lens products maker posted revenue of $877.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $862.3 million.

The Cooper Companies expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.66 to $12.96 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.51 billion to $3.57 billion.

