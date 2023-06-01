Tilly's: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. — IRVINE, Calif. — Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $12 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $123.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, Tilly’s said it expects revenue in the range of $148 million to $158 million.
