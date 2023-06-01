Tilly's: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

IRVINE, Calif. — IRVINE, Calif. — Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $12 million in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $123.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Tilly’s said it expects revenue in the range of $148 million to $158 million.

