Zscaler: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Zscaler Inc. (ZS) on Thursday reported a loss of $46 million in its fiscal third quarter. The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 48 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The cloud-based information security provider posted revenue of $418.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $417.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Zscaler expects its per-share earnings to be 49 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $429 million to $431 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Zscaler expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.63 to $1.64 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.59 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZS

