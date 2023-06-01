Zumiez: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.4 million in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Lynnwood, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 96 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 87 cents per share.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $182.9 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $182 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Zumiez said it expects revenue in the range of $187 million to $192 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $278.6 million.

