Should I stay or should I go? That’s the quandary that will face US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, when he and fellow policymakers decide later this month whether to take interest rates higher in their battle against inflation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As in the song by The Clash, if they go there will be trouble, but if they stay it will be double.

True, the case for pausing interest-rate increases has recently become more compelling. The Fed is no longer woefully “behind the curve.” The federal funds rate, which the central bank targets, now exceeds 5% — a level generally judged as restrictive. Goods price pressures are abating, and the cost of shelter (as measured by official indices) should soon fall following earlier declines in house prices. Distress at some regional banks will likely act as an independent restraint on credit and economic growth. Finally, there’s a risk of tightening too much: Monetary policy works with long and variable lags, so further hikes now could eventually lead to a deeper recession and higher unemployment than needed to contain inflation.

That said, the Fed hasn’t accomplished much yet. The economy still has considerable momentum, and the effect of past monetary tightening appears, if anything, to be diminishing. The Atlanta Fed’s GDP Now model is forecasting 1.9% annualized growth in the second quarter, higher than what’s needed to slacken the labor market. Also, single-family housing starts and new home sales are rising again, despite much higher mortgage rates. Some monetary-policy lags, it seems, are much shorter than others — and their impact briefer.

Most important, the labor market remains too tight. The unemployment rate of 3.4% is far below what officials judge to be consistent with the Fed’s 2% inflation objective, and the ratio of unfilled jobs to unemployed workers remains far above the 1-to-1 level that Powell has indicated would be about right. Wage inflation remains too high, with different measures ranging from 4% to 6%. All this contributes to consumer price inflation, which — by the Fed’s preferred measure, the year-over-year change in the Commerce Department’s core personal consumption expenditure index — has been stuck in a range of 4.6% to 4.8% over the past six months.

All told, the case for further tightening is compelling. I don’t buy the argument that constrained bank credit, together with reductions in the Fed’s securities holdings, can substitute for additional rate increases. Distressed regional banks account for less than 5% of total US banking assets, and their main challenges are higher funding costs and lower net interest margins, not bad loans. Meanwhile, the Fed is still holding trillions of dollars of longer-dated Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities that it purchased during the pandemic. It will take a couple years to get the balance sheet down to a level where it is no longer adding accommodation.

So what will the Fed do? The policy-making Federal Open Market Committee appears split between those who want to do more now and those who want to wait and assess the impact of the past year’s rate hikes. Given that the latter group appears to include key decision-makers, such as Chair Powell, Board Vice-Chair Philip Jefferson and FOMC Vice-Chair John Williams, their view should be expected to prevail at the mid-June FOMC meeting. However, with markets still uncertain and some important data still to come before the meeting, they could yet change their minds.

If there is a pause, it will probably be short-lived. Although it’s hard to estimate the “neutral” short-term interest rate that the Fed must exceed to slow the economy — and while some think it might still be at its low, pre-pandemic level — there’s also a good chance that econometric models will eventually discern an increase. Official projections, to be released after the upcoming FOMC meeting, will likely indicate further rate increases, with only modest cuts starting in 2024.

The Fed’s strategy: take rates up to a moderately restrictive level and hold them there for as long as it takes to ensure that inflation will fall back to the central bank’s 2% objective. We’re gradually discovering that the required level is a bit higher than anticipated, which means it’ll take longer. But nobody should, nor wants to, risk the double trouble of failing to get inflation under control.

Bill Dudley, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and senior adviser to Bloomberg Economics, is a senior research scholar at Princeton University’s Center for Economic Policy Studies. He served as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York from 2009 to 2018, and as vice chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee. He was previously chief US economist at Goldman Sachs. He has been a nonexecutive director at Swiss bank UBS since 2019.

