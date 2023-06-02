Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every year, parents, grandparents and other relatives write and ask what financial book they should give to a high school or college graduate. I chuckle to myself. It’s likely the graduate would gladly take any book with some cash slipped inside it. If you have a personal finance question for Washington Post columnist Michelle Singletary, please call 1-855-ASK-POST (1-855-275-7678) ArrowRight There are graduation gifts that bring joy at the moment and others that might not be appreciated for years. If you follow my advice on a personal finance book, you’ll probably see the latter.

But one day, when the money issues become overwhelming, your present might deliver the guidance that young adults need to overcome financial obstacles.

I like financial books that help people change how they think about money. A lot of poor financial choices come from a sense of entitlement. Or a lack of basic knowledge about money management.

Here are the books I often recommend (and not just for young adults). I also polled some financial experts about the ones they would suggest for a graduate.

‘Your Money or Your Life: 9 Steps to Transforming Your Relationship With Money and Achieving Financial Independence’

First published in 1992, “Your Money or Your Life” remains one of my all-time favorites. The authors, Vicki Robin and the late Joe Dominguez, asked readers to examine their lives and determine whether what they’re doing with their money is making them truly happy. It can’t just be about how much money you can make. They championed frugality.

The book has been updated, but the message in it remains: “Today, big national and global changes are making it very hard to get control of money in your personal and family life — and to plan for a secure future. … Now more than ever, we need a new way of thinking about earning, spending, saving and the good life.”

‘Richer Than a Millionaire: A Pathway to True Prosperity’

This book follows up on the research in “The Millionaire Next Door,” which examined wealth in America. In that book, William D. Danko and Thomas J. Stanley introduced us to seemingly ordinary folks who had amassed extraordinary wealth.

“Most people have it all wrong about wealth in America,” they wrote. “Wealth is not the same as income. If you make good income each year and spend it all, you are not getting wealthier. You are just living high. Wealth is what you accumulate, not what you spend.”

Stanley died in 2015, but Danko has carried on their research by looking at what it takes to feel rich even if you aren’t a millionaire.

In “Richer Than a Millionaire,” Danko and co-author Richard J. Van Ness want to help readers, especially young adults, look at wealth differently. They write: “It’s possible to be rich and miserable. It is also entirely possible to have a modest financial net worth, and yet have high life satisfaction.”

‘Lost and Found: Unexpected Revelations About Food and Money’

In 2021, Bernie Madoff died at 82 — 12 years into serving a 150-year prison term for perpetrating a massive Ponzi scheme in which he used money from some of his investors to make payouts to others. The author of “Lost and Found,” Geneen Roth, was one of his victims, and she tells the story of how this best-selling writer and her husband invested nearly $1 million with Madoff.

Roth writes candidly about the choices that put her in the position to be swindled. Her message is that you won’t develop better financial habits until you address what drives you to make bad decisions. She believes people don’t do the work to address their issues — addiction to shopping or overspending, or fear of anything financial — because it’s easier to do nothing than to make the effort to become more aware.

‘The Missing Semester: Your Financial Choices Have Consequences. Will You Choose Wisely?’

“The Missing Semester,” by Gene Natali, “hits on all the personal finance decisions graduates will confront,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.

It covers budgeting, banking, debt management, saving for emergencies and retirement, “and does it in a way that is understandable and digestible for young adults,” McBride said. “The title refers to all the personal finance topics that should have been covered in school but rarely are. It is a quick, easy read, so the reader comes away with the actionable steps they need to take with a minimal investment of time to read it.”

‘I Will Teach You to Be Rich: No Guilt. No Excuses. No BS. Just a 6-Week Program That Works’

This recommendation came from Christine Benz, director of personal finance and retirement planning for Morningstar. In “I Will Teach You to Be Rich,” author Ramit Sethi lays out a six-week program to master the basics of financial knowledge in a way that “perfectly taps into young adults’ balancing act, their desire to live in the here and now versus delaying that gratification to help provide for the future,” Benz said.

The point is to “spend on things you value and cheap out on things you don’t,” she added. “Don’t just mindlessly go along with what the crowd is doing.”

‘The Little Book of Common Sense Investing: The Only Way to Guarantee Your Fair Share of Stock Market Returns’

The author of this book is one of my investing heroes, late Vanguard founder John C. Bogle, known as “the father of index funds.”

As a young adult, “I believed that I was smart and could consistently outperform the stock market,” said Eric Bronnenkant, head of tax at Betterment, a digital investment advisory firm. “John Bogle’s book really shined a light on the benefits of low-cost index fund investing. I only wish I could have read his book and started indexing sooner.”

‘The Psychology of Money: Timeless Lessons on Wealth, Greed, and Happiness’

A lot of issues about money start with your mind-set.

As a graduation gift, this book by Morgan Housel “helps start them off on the best foot by understanding the meaning of money, saving, and investing,” said Carolyn McClanahan, a certified financial planner who founded the fee-only Life Planning Partners, based in Jacksonville, Fla.

‘What to Do With Your Money When Crisis Hits: A Survival Guide’

This is my latest book. It’s written in an FAQ style, making it easy to read and digestible like hors d’oeuvres.

It’s the book a graduate can reach for in good times and bad.

“History has shown us that, however well the economy is doing, we’re always only a matter of years away from another recession or another financial crisis that pushes unemployment up and consumer spending down. So, it’s not a matter of if there will be another recession or economic downturn, but when.”

‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’

Package this Dr. Seuss book with one or two of the other recommendations. It’s whimsical but profound in its simplicity.

Congratulations!

Today is your day.

You’re off to Great Places!

You’re off and away!

You have brains in your head.

You have feet in your shoes

You can steer yourself

any direction you choose.

