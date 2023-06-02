The pandemic’s stimulus checks gave many shoppers a taste for luxury. Rampant inflation is putting it beyond reach again. European brands have responded by narrowing their focus on the upper-crust. US luxury retailers are taking a riskier route, doubling down on their discount chains and dipping into the increasingly competitive world of designer resale.
Granted, there are few good options in this economy. But chasing consumers teetering on the edge of affluence with discounted luxury ultimately threatens margins in the short-term and alienates those crucial wealthy shoppers when uncertainty inevitably fades. It’s not a lesson the US retailers are ready for yet.Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom Inc., told investors on Wednesday that its off-price Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers and saw the most improvement in sales trends in April. Running with that momentum, six new Nordstrom Rack stores opened in May, with 13 more scheduled this year. Saks Fifth Avenue Inc., owned by Canada’s privately held Hudson’s Bay Company, has also been expanding its fleet of discount stores, which gave the parent “the luxury to lean on off price,” Saks Off Fifth CEO Paige Thomas said in January. Macy’s Inc. CEO Jeff Gennette inadvertently pointed out the dangers of this strategy during a disappointing earnings update this week when he flagged the stronger performance of the company’s higher-end brands Bluemercury and Bloomingdale’s as “potentially indicating a further bifurcation of customer behavior by income tier.” Gennette is stating the obvious at this point in the economic cycle. A Saks Fifth Avenue survey published in March found shoppers who earn between $100,000 and $199,000 are much more cautious about their purchases than other income cohorts. There’s a ton of risk in chasing the aspiring rich. For one, the discount space has become more crowded and competitive in the last few years. Resale companies like the RealReal Inc. and ThredUp Inc. have consistently outperformed the overall luxury segment even as they too see affluent shoppers squeezed. Now, brands like Kate Spade, owned by Tapestry Inc., and online luxury marketplace Farfetch Ltd. sell used pieces with ThredUp’s technology on their own sites. Saks Off Fifth jumped into the resale game last year selling used luxury pieces from Rent the Runway. Chasing frugal luxury customers also risks diluting a brand’s identity. Luxury thrives on exclusivity and scarcity. Too much product in the market is bad for business and discounting too often can tarnish the brand. Just take Capri Holdings Ltd.’s Michael Kors brand. The company has been on a lengthy campaign to reposition the aspirational quality of the brand by rolling back the heavy discounting that muddied its image and ate into margins. Still, the brand is lagging behind its more luxurious sister Versace as poor department store sales push down margins. The road to correct the damage done is quite a long one.
In a nearly opposite tack, European luxury giants have been progressively moving upmarket to capture the spending of the super-rich who, while vulnerable to stock and property shocks, are less exposed to daily economic movements. That strategy includes producing more expensive items and improving the quality of current shopper favorites. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, the bling behemoth controlled by Bernard Arnault, rarely discounts, a factor that’s contributed to the desirability of its brands including Dior and Loewe.
The brands most exposed to aspirational luxury buyers like Britain’s Burberry Group Plc. have been elevating items such as its signature $2,500 trench coat (also having a fashion moment) and its leather goods, like handbags, with bigger price tags. Kering SA’s new Gucci top designer Sabato De Sarno is pivoting away from the brand’s prior maximalist look, favored by young buyers, and toward a sleeker more elegant aesthetic to appeal to older customers.
European luxury brands are also moving away from selling their products through department stores and other retailers so they can control their image and prices with their own stores. They’re also acquiring luxury goods manufacturers that will give them a firmer grip on production.
Of course, not all luxury stores are the same. Gennette emphasized the importance of store branding and experience in navigating tricky waters earlier this year, pointing to the success of Bloomingdale’s. “This is about a brand game, and this is about having an environment that these brands want to coexist with you because we share customers,” he said. With long-time Bloomingdale’s chief Tony Spring taking over from Gennette next year, Macy’s will have a fresh opportunity to lean more toward the exclusive end of its offerings.
Government stimulus checks helped unfurl a whole new set of luxury shoppers. US retailers now need a new playbook to deal with the hangover. Why not look across the pond for inspiration? Perhaps Erik Nordstrom should unleash his inner Bernard Arnault.
