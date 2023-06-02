Wegmans to close Natick, Massachusetts store because of slow business

NATICK, Mass. — The Wegmans supermarket chain is closing one of its largest and most unusual stores because it has not attracted enough business, the company said.

The Natick, Massachusetts store will close on an undetermined date this summer, the Rochester, New York-based company said in a statement on Thursday.

“Making these decisions is never easy. However, we do it for the long-term benefit of our people, our customers, and our communities,” Brien MacKendrick, the regional human resources director, said in the statement. “Unfortunately, with this nontraditional location we are unable to attract enough customers for our business model to work.”