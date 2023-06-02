Wegmans to close Natick, Massachusetts store because of slow business

NATICK, Mass. — The Wegmans supermarket chain is closing one of its largest and most unusual stores because it has not attracted enough business, the company said.
The 134,000-square-foot (12,450-square-meter) store opened in 2018 in a space within the Natick Mall once occupied by a JCPenney department store. It was the supermarket chain’s first two-level store within a major mall.
The store also had a full-service Mexican restaurant, until it closed in 2019.
The store has 365 employees and all are being offered positions at one of the company’s other five Boston-area locations. There are no plans to close any other stores in the state, the statement said. Wegmans has more than 100 stores along the East Coast.