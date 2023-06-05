This Week: Campbell Soup earnings, jobless claims, mortgage rates

Wall Street analysts expect the soup and snack maker to post profit of 65 cents per share in the period on $2.24 billion in sales. Campbell’s beat expectations in the same period last year with 70 cents-per-share profit on $2.13 billion in revenue.

The Labor Department reported that U.S. applications for jobless claims ticked up slightly to 232,000 last week. The numbers are considered a proxy for layoffs. Americans have enjoyed unusual job security in recent years, despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

The average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 6.79% from 6.57% last week. It was the third increase in a row and boosted the average to its highest level since a surge in early November. The U.S. housing market has been slow to regain its footing this year, stifled by elevated mortgage rates and a thin inventory of homes.