HealthEquity: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah — DRAPER, Utah — HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $4.1 million.
The provider of services for managing health care accounts posted revenue of $244.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $239.8 million.
HealthEquity expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.88 to $1.97 per share, with revenue in the range of $975 million to $985 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HQY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HQY