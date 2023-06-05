SAIC: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RESTON, Va. — RESTON, Va. — Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $98 million. The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.14 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.79 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.94 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, SAIC expects its per-share earnings to range from $7 to $7.20.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7.13 billion to $7.23 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

