NEW YORK — Sprinkler Inc. (CXM) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.8 million.
The customer experience software developer posted revenue of $173.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $168.8 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, Sprinkler expects its per-share earnings to range from 4 cents to 5 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $172 million to $174 million for the fiscal second quarter.
Sprinkler expects full-year earnings in the range of 19 cents to 21 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $711 million to $715 million.
