Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Sprinkler Inc. (CXM) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.8 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 6 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The customer experience software developer posted revenue of $173.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $168.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Sprinkler expects its per-share earnings to range from 4 cents to 5 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $172 million to $174 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Sprinkler expects full-year earnings in the range of 19 cents to 21 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $711 million to $715 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXM

GiftOutline Gift Article