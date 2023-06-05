GM to invest more than $1 billion in two Flint, Michigan, plants

FLINT, Michigan — General Motors plans to invest more than $1 billion in two Flint, Michigan manufacturing plants for the production of the next-generation internal combustion engine heavy-duty trucks.
GM has a goal of building only electric passenger vehicles in the United States by 2035.
The Detroit automaker reported a 38% year-over-year increase in heavy-duty pickup sales last year, with nearly 288,000 trucks sold.
GM will invest $788 million in the Flint assembly plant, with updates including a body shop building expansion, general assembly conveyor expansion, and new tooling and equipment.
The company will invest $233 million in the Flint metal center for new stamping dies to support production of its next-generation ICE heavy-duty trucks, as well as press refurbishments and new equipment.
This latest investment brings GM’s U.S. manufacturing and parts distribution facility investment commitments to more than $30.5 billion since 2013.