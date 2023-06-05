Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Here’s what can happen when the surface of the equatorial Pacific gets just a little warmer: Thousands of people die as the weather changes from India to Florida. Some economies lose billions of dollars; others enjoy respite from weather-related losses. Prices of commodities such as coffee and cocoa jolt skyward. Then when the waters cool, patterns shift, with areas previously spared often experiencing calamitous hurricanes, floods or drought, and others getting a break from such buffeting forces. The whole cycle is known as El Nino-Southern Oscillation. It is made up of El Nino, the Pacific’s warm phase; La Nina, the cold side; and a neutral phase in between. Forecasters expect the whole thing to kick off again in coming months, peaking some time around December or January.

1. What’s the anticipated impact?

An El Nino usually means heavy rain along the Pacific coast of the Americas, from California to Chile and across to Argentina. That could be good news for Argentina, where a record drought has worsened the country’s economic troubles. On the other hand, the last big El Nino in 2015-16, the strongest since a record one in 1997-98, brought deadly floods to the US Midwest. El Nino typically produces dry weather in Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and northern Brazil. The last time, it reduced rainfall in the Indian monsoon, parching farmlands, and curbed production of cocoa in Ivory Coast, rice in Thailand and coffee in Indonesia. There were wildfires in Australia and South Africa.

2. What causes the cycle?

El Ninos occur for reasons unknown, although some scientists think they are a way for Earth’s atmosphere to shed heat into space. The Atlantic and Indian oceans have similar events but theirs don’t have the far-reaching impact of those in the immense Pacific. Peruvian fishermen named El Ninos in the 1600s for the Christ child when they noticed the tropical Pacific warming around Christmas some years. The phenomenon begins with a weakening in the trade winds that push the sun-warmed waters of the equatorial Pacific into a mound in the west. Some of that water flows back east, making the eastern Pacific hotter. The phenomenon affects larger wind currents, shifting moisture-bearing storms away from some places, such as Indonesia and Africa, and toward others, including Argentina and Japan. When the heat from El Nino is spent, the ocean begins to cool. Initially, the Pacific falls into a state between the extremes, the neutral phase. If the cooling continues and sea surface temperatures fall below normal, La Nina occurs.

3. Is climate change affecting the cycle?

Some early models had suggested that as the Earth warmed, the number of El Nino events would rise. However, that doesn’t seem to have happened. So far this century, La Nina has dominated the cycle. It will take more research to tease out why, weather experts say. One theory is that smoke from wildfires in Australia in 2019 and 2020 are a factor, according to Gerald Meehl, senior scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in the US. There are so many variables influencing El Nino and its ramifications, US government meteorologist Tom Di Liberto noted years ago, isolating the role of global warming may not be possible.

--With assistance from Sebastian Boyd.

