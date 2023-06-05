Is Outlook down? Thousands of users report problems with Microsoft's email platform

WASHINGTON — Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported issues with accessing and using the email platform Monday morning.
The company said that it was “investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web” in a Twitter thread posted on its Microsoft 365 Status account — and added that a “downstream impact” was also identified for Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business.
Microsoft 365 Status later said it had “halted an ongoing deployment and are monitoring services to see if that provides relief to the environment.” By around 12:30 p.m. ET, the company said it had reverted the update and was seeing service improvement.