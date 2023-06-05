SEC sues Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao over securities law violations

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Securities and Exchange Commission has accused the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, and chief executive Changpeng Zhao of violating securities laws and making false statements to investors. The charges, filed Monday, are part of a major lawsuit that underscores Washington’s regulatory crackdown on the cryptocurrency industry and its major players.

The top securities regulator outlined 13 charges against Binance and seeks to force the company to give up all ill-gotten gains and to permanently bar Zhao from acting as an officer or director of any issuer whose securities are registered with the commission.

Zhao took to Twitter to respond to the suit, appearing to refer to a list of core strategies he set for himself earlier this year, which include ignoring “FUD, fake news, attacks, etc.”

Our team is all standing by, ensuring systems are stable, including withdrawals, and deposits.



We will issue a response once we see the complaint. Haven't seen it yet. Media gets the info before we do.



🙏 — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) June 5, 2023

In a statement on the company’s blog, Binance said it intends to defend the platform “vigorously,” adding that “the SEC’s actions undermine America’s role as a global hub for financial innovation and leadership.”

Financial regulators allege that the company developed a plan to evade American legal scrutiny while continuing to profit from investors in the U.S. The company and Zhao understood that they were in violation of several laws, the commission alleged, detailing what financial regulators described as a scheme to surreptitiously evade enforcement.

To bolster their case, the commission cited Binance’s internal communications in several instances. The complaint pointed to the company’s chief compliance officer, who admitted in 2018, “we do not want [Binance].com to be regulated ever.” In another striking example, the commission quoted the same executive, who admitted in December of that year to another compliance officer: “we are operating as a fking unlicensed securities exchange in the USA bro.”

The suit follows reporting of examinations by federal prosecutors probing into U.S. hedge funds’ dealings with Binance as part of a long-running investigation into potential violations of money-laundering rules at one of the world’s leading crypto companies.

