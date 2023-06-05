Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Turkey’s newly appointed finance minister, Mehmet Simsek, has recently made encouraging statements that will resonate well with those hoping that the country will stabilize its financial situation and fully unleash its considerable economic potential. The question is whether he will have the necessary time and authority to translate his words into sustained actions. While both are plausible, there are no guarantees. The success of Simsek’s agenda depends on market patience, domestic confidence, external assistance and, most critically, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s continuous public backing.

Since his appointment, Simsek has been clear that Turkey’s policymaking must stop defying economic and financial logic. Noting that the country “has no choice but to return to a rational basis,” he has stated that “transparency, consistency, predictability and compliance with international norms will be our basic principles in achieving the goal of raising social welfare.”

These statements carry significant weight because they come from a respected technocrat who knows the Ministry of Finance well — he previously held the same position — and was once trusted enough to be elevated to deputy prime minister. They offer hope to a currency that has experienced disorderly depreciation and to international reserves that have dwindled, resulting in a negative net position for the country. They are also reassuring to those who recognize the urgent need to continue lowering persistently high inflation, which has disproportionately affected the poor.

Simsek’s focus on macro stability is not only correct but also long overdue. Without it, Turkey will find itself perilously close to an economic and financial precipice, where even continued support from friendly nations might be insufficient to prevent a crisis.

In recent weeks, Turkey’s vulnerability has been amplified by the government’s simultaneous use of limited foreign exchange reserves to counter currency depreciation, finance imports and bolster the prices of eurobonds. Furthermore, increased interest in the parallel exchange rate makes the banking system more susceptible to further dollarization and potential deposit outflows.

The hope for Turkey lies in domestic and external financial markets affording Simsek the time to design and carry out a comprehensive set of macro stabilization measures, primarily through enhanced fiscal consolidation, pro-growth and productivity-enhancing structural reforms, and a reduced reliance on ad hoc restrictions. These measures would have a more substantial impact if accompanied by the restoration of a politically autonomous central bank that is capable and willing to implement a rational interest-rate policy.

The granting of this crucial time hinges on market confidence in Turkey’s ability to secure additional external assistance, to maintain confidence in its banking system deposits and, most important, on Erdogan’s willingness to provide his finance minister the necessary freedom to act. It should come as no surprise if market patience were to wear thin should Erdogan openly oppose Simsek’s proposals.

Simsek must avoid following in the footsteps of Domingo Cavallo, who experienced a tumultuous return as Argentina’s economy minister in 2001. Despite being lauded for his previous accomplishments in the same position years earlier — including successfully curbing inflation, carrying out tax reforms and enhancing productivity — his second tenure ended with the country in a devastating depression and debt default.

It is crucial for Turkey to note this cautionary tale and ensure that history does not repeat itself. While Smisek faces significant challenges, he has the potential to steer his country toward stability and growth while avoiding the pitfalls that befell Cavallo and Argentina.

The Turkish economy possesses significant underutilized favorable qualities, including strong and diversified trade links, a vibrant private sector, a sizable domestic market and considerable scope for a lot more foreign direct investment. The hope for the country is not only that Erdogan appointed Simsek with the intention of fully unleashing these positive attributes through a return to more logical economic and financial policies but also that the president will provide the necessary support for the finance minister to execute the vision.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Mohamed A. El-Erian is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A former chief executive officer of Pimco, he is president of Queens’ College, Cambridge; chief economic adviser at Allianz SE; and chair of Gramercy Fund Management. He is author of “The Only Game in Town.”

