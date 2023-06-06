Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Over 10 turbulent weeks earlier this year, a string of US banks with combined assets of more than $500 billion collapsed. Their rapid demise, seemingly out of the blue, raised fears of a repeat of the financial system meltdown of 2008. Those fears soon faded. What remained were thorny questions about what had gone wrong, what damage the episode might do to the banking system and the broader economy, and whether the swift government response had been a model of damage control or the cause of more trouble down the road.

1. What happened?

In March, Silvergate Capital, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank of New York collapsed, followed by First Republic Bank on May 1. Silvergate and Signature were hurt by their connections to a cryptocurrency market that had boomed and faltered. SVB and First Republic were hurt by investments that proved to be vulnerable to a risk the banks hadn’t adequately prepared for – rapid interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve after years of near-zero rates.

2. How did the Fed’s actions hurt the banks?

Banks are required to maintain liquid assets that can be drawn on in an emergency. Such assets are generally safe investments like US Treasury bonds. But when interest rates rise, the market value of existing bonds with lower rates goes down, as they’re less attractive than newly issued bonds that pay more. The longer the bond’s so-called duration, the bigger the impact. Such fluctuations in value aren’t usually a problem, as the bonds are meant to be held to maturity as backup capital and not sold. But by the end of 2022, US banks had racked up $620 billion of these “unrealized losses.” For some banks, the losses became more than theoretical: They were forced to sell at those depressed prices to pay off depositors, who were yanking money to profit from rising interest rates on money market funds or Treasury notes. All of that proved to be especially perilous for some midsize and regional banks including SVB and First Republic.

3. Why was that?

They had invested more in bonds and other long-term assets than most big banks had, meaning they were hit especially hard by the Fed’s rate increases. And they were more vulnerable to bad news: Depositors were quick to abandon them in favor of the biggest US financial institutions, which had come to be seen as safer after being bailed out as “too big to fail” in 2008 and then tightly regulated. Because regional banks cater to small and midsize companies, a large percentage of their deposits were in business accounts that far exceeded the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s cap of $250,000 in protection against bank failures – for SVB, that figure was 94%. These dormant vulnerabilities were set ablaze like dry tinder when SVB reported a $2 billion loss on bonds it had to sell, partly to make up for large withdrawals by the tech companies that were its main customer base. In the first bank runs in the age of widespread social media, bad news and withdrawals moved at viral speed, culminating in $42 billion of withdrawal demands at SVB in a single day.

4. What was the response?

As the stock prices of other regional banks plunged and as billions in deposits flowed out the door, the federal government stepped in. The FDIC used emergency powers to cover all deposits at SVB and Signature as they were reorganized under new owners. (Silvergate voluntarily liquidated.) Meanwhile, the Fed lent banks tens of billions of dollars on favorable terms to make sure they didn’t have to sell assets in the face of withdrawals and could avoid booking big losses. And the FDIC brokered the sale of First Republic, which had been ranked by the Fed as the country’s 14th largest bank, to JPMorgan Chase & Co., the nation’s biggest. The FDIC agreed to cover some of JPMorgan’s losses on First Republic assets, its bedrock insurance fund took a $13 billion hit, and JPMorgan received a one-time waiver of rules meant to keep big banks from getting bigger.

5. What kind of debate followed?

There were many targets for criticism, starting with the Fed for having forced up interest rates at a breakneck rate it might have avoided by responding earlier to accelerating inflation. Others focused on legislation enacted under then-President Donald Trump in 2018 that exempted many regional banks from the toughest level of financial scrutiny; President Joe Biden and more than a few lawmakers have since called for returning to a stricter regulatory regime. The Fed gave itself a harsh review of the job it had done supervising the failed banks. The FDIC’s decision to cover big depositors and the Fed’s emergency lending were both criticized as back-door bailouts that could create “moral hazard” by cushioning the impact of shoddy management, even though the cost of the FDIC’s interventions will be made up by other banks. The agency’s head proposed an overhaul of the Depression-era deposit insurance system. And regulators are drafting plans to increase by an average of 20% the amount of capital that banks with more than $100 billion in assets are required to keep on hand. That would include dozens of regional banks.

6. What impact did the crisis have?

It appeared to add momentum to a longstanding trend toward consolidation in the banking industry and a reduced role for banks in the overall economy. The personal relationships that small and midsize banks see as their strength proved ephemeral in the face of both jitters over the crisis and higher interest rates being offered elsewhere. Many banks, especially regional lenders, tightened their lending standards after the crisis. This added to recession fears, especially as they are a key source of credit for small and midsize businesses.

