Thanks to the budget deal struck last week, the country avoided a looming debt default with just days to spare. The agreement suspended the cap on government borrowing and penciled in the next self-inflicted fiscal crisis for January 2025. Washington, it seems, has taken budget policy off its agenda until after the next election.

Unfortunately, the country can’t afford to relax. The fiscal outlook is dangerously bad, and the debt-ceiling agreement does little to improve it. Democrats and Republicans agreed, in the end, to avoid default. But it’s no less important that they agree to stabilize the country’s longer-term fiscal position.

The most recent projections from the Congressional Budget Office show deficits of more than 5% of gross domestic product as far as the eye can see. The cumulative deficit over the next 10 years is expected to reach about $20 trillion — and the debt-ceiling deal may shave just $1.5 trillion from this total. The ratio of public debt to GDP will still climb to about 115% in 2033. Beyond that, it will keep on rising. By mid-century, on the CBO’s “current law” assumptions, debt will be heading toward 200% of GDP.

Notice that these projections are, if anything, optimistic. They assume steady growth. A mild recession would cut revenue and push borrowing higher even without deliberate fiscal stimulus. A setback like the crash of 2008 or the pandemic of the past few years would make debt surge. Even if all goes well, the projections assume that the tax cuts enacted by Donald Trump’s administration will be reversed in due course, as the legislation provides — something that few in Washington actually expect to happen.

The mismatch between this terrible outlook and the current debate over fiscal options is total. In reaching their debt-ceiling agreement, Democrats and Republicans confined themselves almost entirely to modest cuts in non-defense discretionary spending. This category accounts for about 15% of total outlays. So-called mandatory spending (which includes Social Security and Medicare) constitutes more than half of the overall budget — and is expected to grow faster than the economy over the coming decades. By mid-century, public spending on retirement benefits and government health programs will each exceed defense and non-defense discretionary spending combined.

Stabilizing and then gradually reducing the ratio of public debt to GDP is vital to allow for emergency fiscal measures when they next become necessary. Other demands on public spending also need to be anticipated. A worsening geopolitical environment might well require higher spending on defense; fighting climate change will likely demand additional public investment in innovation and infrastructure. Paying for those priorities while restoring fiscal space and stability calls for a comprehensive overhaul. Taxes, including on middle-income households, can’t be put off-limits; nor can Social Security and Medicare.

The US last undertook a review of this kind in 2010, when President Barack Obama created the National Commission on Fiscal Responsibility and Reform — the Simpson-Bowles Commission, named for its co-chairmen, respectively a Republican and Democrat. It produced a good plan for budget consolidation, following the principle that steps taken early and across a wide range of policy can be far milder than reforms that are delayed or too focused on particular programs. Unfortunately, the commission’s proposals did not win the support of the required supermajority of its members and were mostly set aside.

Since then, the situation has only worsened. The chance of better results this time are poor, but consider the alternative. Washington has solved the immediate budget problem by agreeing, in effect, to do almost nothing. If current trends are allowed to persist, doing nothing will eventually cease to be an option — and when that happens, the cure will be vastly more painful.

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

