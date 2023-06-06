Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Binance and other cryptocurrency firms were once expected to emerge from the rubble of the FTX collapse as the survivors of a market that would inevitably rally. Now, US regulators have made it clear that the knives are out for the entire crypto sector, with intent to inflict death by a thousand cuts.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s 136-page complaint Monday against Binance for allegedly mishandling customer funds, improperly functioning as an unregistered exchange and breaking securities rules makes for brutal reading on its own — largely thanks to internal chats that would make a pre-2008 Libor trader blush. “We are operating a fking unlicensed securities exchange in the USA bro,” Binance’s compliance officer apparently told a colleague in 2018. On top of flouting rules by letting Americans improperly open accounts and trade, the SEC alleges wash trading artificially inflated Binance volumes. (Binance says it takes the allegations “seriously” but will “vigorously defend” its platform.)

Stacked against other regulatory actions — including Tuesday’s announcement that the SEC has sued Coinbase Global Inc. for allegedly breaking US securities rules — it looks like overseers are slowly adding bricks to a wall designed to encircle the industry.

The SEC’s crackdown comes after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s complaint against Binance, a series of crypto-friendly bank closures, and court judgments against social-media influencers around the world who were paid real money to promote the virtual kind. After a Wild West-style crypto boom-and-bust cycle that ruined lives and abetted crime, regulators look determined to shrink this market in a similar fashion to their defanging of the financial industry after the global financial crisis.

Bitcoin’s price is down around 6% since the SEC’s filing against Binance, at about $25,000, while Coinbase shares were down around 12% in pre-market trading Tuesday. More than a third of Coinbase’s net revenue is potentially at risk from SEC action, according to Berenberg analyst Mark Palmer.

The response from crypto fans and firms is to decry a witch hunt — Binance says it’s an “easy target” caught in the middle of a “regulatory tug-of-war.” And maybe US regulators are hoping to send a message to those other jurisdictions rolling out the red carpet for Binance, such as France, or to politicians closer to home proposing friendlier regulations that would build an American home of sorts of for crypto.

Regulators all around the world are finally waking up to the risks crypto poses to financial stability and consumer protection. Retail punters have lost money and governments feel they’ve lost control — the Group of Seven last month said it would pursue more regulation and oversight of crypto markets and decentralized finance to tackle these dangers. Binance in May said it was leaving the Canadian market after new crypto rules were introduced, while its Australian arm lost access to some deposit services as banks became increasingly worried about scams.

There’s a good chance yet more shoes will drop. Bloomberg has reported that the US Department of Justice is investigating whether Binance was used illegally to let Russians skirt sanctions.

So in the short term, expect to keep hearing the whooshing sound of money being yanked from the crypto ecosystem as regulation combines with the pain of rising interest rates and fading FOMO. Crypto volumes are slumping and trading firms are bailing out — BlockTower Capital wound down a “market-neutral” crypto fund earlier this year. The US dollar value of venture capital firms’ token holdings has decreased by 25% for Andreessen Horowitz, 37% for Paradigm and nearly 70% for Polychain, according to Nansen data cited by Fortune magazine. Without the speculative fizz of rising prices, there tends to be a drop in the supply of greater fools.

Longer term, crypto advocates are pinning their hopes for a comeback on two things: Time, and politics. Every bust has brought another boom in its wake, and it’s hard to suppress animal spirits when the get-rich-quick-urge returns — with one possible catalyst being a downward path for interest rates if recession hits. Politicians, meanwhile, may find themselves unable to resist crypto lobbyists or pressure from crypto fans as financial centers compete to be the friendliest host to the new new thing (Paris, I’m looking at you).

Still, even if that crypto comeback arrives one day, what’s happening now still feels like a watershed moment. The Binance-FTX era of crypto was dominated by powerful offshore exchanges offering very risky derivatives bets to punters via opaque black-box structures with little oversight. Now that regulators are shining a light on anything that isn’t plain vanilla, and TradFi firms from Nomura Securities Co. to Societe Generale SA are tiptoeing into a crypto market that was supposed to disrupt them, the sharp end of the regulatory knife has made contact. This time, the blow could prove fatal.

