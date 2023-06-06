ABM Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $51.9 million.
The provider of cleaning and other maintenance services for commercial buildings, hospitals and airports posted revenue of $1.98 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.
ABM Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.60 per share.
ABM Industries shares have risen 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped almost 9% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABM