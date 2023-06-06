Casey's: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ANKENY, Iowa — ANKENY, Iowa — Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $56.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Ankeny, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $1.49. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The convenience store chain posted revenue of $3.33 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.4 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $446.7 million, or $11.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.09 billion.

Casey’s shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $224.26, a rise of 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASY

GiftOutline Gift Article